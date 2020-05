FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective mask, visits a factory of manufacturer Valeo in Etaples, near Le Touquet, France May 26, 2020, as part of the launch of a plan to rescue the French car industry. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Europe needed to act fast to implement a planned European Union 750 billion euro ($826 billion) economic recovery package.

“Key day for Europe,” wrote Macron on his Twitter feed.

“We need to proceed quickly and adopt an ambitious agreement with all of our European partners,” he added.