French finance minister hopes for deal on EU's 750 billion euro recovery plan in coming weeks

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France May 27, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France 2 television on Thursday that he hoped the European Union could reach a deal on the EU’s planned 750 billion euros ($826.1 billion) economic recovery package in the coming weeks.

The blueprint, if ratified by all, would stand as a milestone in a half-century of European integration, marking a step towards mutualised debt as a major funding tool for the first time and paving the way for greater EU powers of taxation.

However, fiscally conservative northern countries have resisted pressure from others in the EU to take on mutual debt to protect the EU’s single market of 450 million people from being splintered by divergent economic growth and wealth levels.