EU Recovery Plan 'great signal from Brussels', says Italy's PM

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wearing a protective face mask, leaves the Senate as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Rome, Italy May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The European Commission’s proposal for a 1.85 trillion euro recovery plan to help kick-start the EU’s economy after the coronavirus emergency is a very good signal from Brussels, Italy’s Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

“Great signal from Brussels, it goes exactly in the direction that was indicated by Italy,” Giuseppe Conte said on Twitter.

Conte added that European countries should now accelerate the negotiations in order to quickly free up the available resources.