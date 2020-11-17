Polish and Hungarian citizens will pay price for EU blockade: German minister

FILE PHOTO: German Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office, Michael Roth gives a news conference after the General Affairs Council at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 22, 2020. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union members who reject the rule of law mechanism must be aware that their citizens will have to pay a price for this stance, German Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday, speaking after a video conference of his EU counterparts.

Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the EU’s 2021-2027 budget and a planned coronavirus recovery fund at a meeting of ambassadors of EU nations on Monday, saying they could not accept a clause making access to EU funds conditional on upholding the rule of law.