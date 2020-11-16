Spain expects blocked EU funds issue to be resolved soon

FILE PHOTO: Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino is welcomed by German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Informal Meeting of Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain hopes that the European Union will resolve in the coming days the issue of its budget and recovery package that have been blocked by Hungary and Poland, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

“It is urgent that the budget agreement and the various normative documents are approved,” she told a news briefing, underlining that Spain supported the key condition of the rule of law. “We hope the situation is resolved in the coming days.”