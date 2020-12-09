More EU summits might be needed to reach budget deal: Poland foreign minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland and Hungary could reach a compromise, but another European Council might be needed to work out another deal on the EU budget that limits a proposed rule of law mechanism, Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Wednesday.

“If we can’t reach an agreement in the next two days ... there will have to be another European Council this year or the negotiations will be moved to new circumstances under the Portuguese presidency,” Rau told Polish state radio.

Rau’s comments come after Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Warsaw on Tuesday evening.