Bulgaria nominates its EU commissioner for another mandate

FILE PHOTO: Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, addresses the Facebook Gather conference in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria has nominated its current European Union Commissioner, Mariya Gabriel, for another mandate, the government said on Wednesday.

Since July 2017, Gabriel, 40, has been Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society.

In the run-up to the allocation of the EU executive’s senior jobs this month, Gabriel’s name came up as a possible candidate for top diplomat. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the time he had declined that option as he wanted a commissioner with “a real portfolio”.