EU's carbon permit price drops as coronavirus clouds industrial outlook

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union carbon permit price fell to its lowest since late 2018 on Wednesday as the spreading coronavirus was expected to drive down industrial output and emissions.

The EU 2020 carbon price was trading 9.6 pct lower from the previous settlement at 16.55 euros a tonne at 0950 GMT, the lowest since Nov. 2018.

In a signal of dropping demand for permits, European energy bourse EEX canceled an auction of 3.1 million European carbon permits on Tuesday because the total volume of bids was insufficient.

Britain is scheduled to auction permits on ICE on Wednesday at 1000 GMT.

“”All eyes are on the UK market. If there are two failed auctions in a row its hard to see the floor,” a trader said.

The EU’s output of greenhouse gases is regulated by the Emissions Trading System (ETS), the bloc’s flagship policy to tackle global warming by charging for the right to emit carbon dioxide.

Under the scheme, industry and utilities have their emissions capped and pay to buy permits if their CO2 output is higher or can sell them if they emit less.

Aviation is also included in the scheme, covering all flights to and from EU airports.

The price of EU carbon permits has been falling this week as the coronavirus is expected to lead to lower industrial output and energy demand, resulting in lower demand for permits.

“As the COVID-19 outbreak is now spreading rapidly in Europe, it will start to reduce emissions as lockdowns are put in place in multiple countries,” said consultancy Energy Aspects.

The European Commission said on Friday that the EU economy was expected to contract by 1% in 2020, compared to a forecast in February that it would grow by 1.4%.

“The new forecasts suggest an absolute drop in industrial emissions of at least 10 million–20 million tonnes in 2020 - provided industrial production falls in line with GDP,” it added.

When the 2008/9 financial crisis tipped the world into recession, industrial output slumped and the price of carbon plunged.

However, since then, reforms to the EU ETS to address oversupply helped to boost the price to nearly 30 euros a tonne last summer and prices were expected to continue growing. [CO2/POLL]

Analysts at Wood Mackenzie said: “Carbon emissions in 2020 will drop as a result of national responses, while the longer-term fundamentals of the energy transition remain in place.”