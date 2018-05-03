EU moves to curb imports of Chinese e-bikes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has made imports of electric bicycles (e-bikes) from China subject to registration, meaning that eventual duties can be backdated to early in May, the EU official journal said on Thursday.

The Commission has launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations, the latest in a series of EU studies into and measures against Chinese exports ranging from solar panels to steel.

The European Bicycle Manufacturers Association (EBMA), whose complaints prompted the investigations, says Chinese companies are flooding the EU market with pedal-assist e-bikes at prices sometimes below the cost of production, aided by subsidies.

The Commission has until July 20 to determine whether to impose provisional anti-dumping duties. If they are imposed, they would also apply to the period during which imports are registered. The EU official journal said that this would start on Friday.