Europe's China ties must be reciprocal: Merkel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s commercial ties with China must be reciprocal, German Chancellor Merkel said, meaning that both sides should grant each other equal degrees of market access.

“We are not just partners, but also competitors,” she told reporters after a Brussels summit. “We want a relationship based on reciprocity: if one side has access then the other side should too.”

She added that, while there was nothing to criticize in a memorandum of understanding Italy had signed with China, it would be preferable if the countries of the European Union acted together when dealing with China.