EU human rights dialogue with China will continue, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks next to former EU Council President Donald Tusk during an event of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation to discuss the 30th anniversary of Germany's reunification in Berlin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Dialogue with China on human rights will continue, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday after European Union leaders held a video summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On economic relations, Merkel added: “In the last 15 years, China has become much stronger economically and this means that the demand for reciprocity - for a level playing field - is of course very justified today.”