EU human rights dialogue with China will continue, says Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Dialogue with China on human rights will continue, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday after European Union leaders held a video summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
On economic relations, Merkel added: “In the last 15 years, China has become much stronger economically and this means that the demand for reciprocity - for a level playing field - is of course very justified today.”
