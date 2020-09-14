'We won't be played', EU tells China's Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chairman told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday that the bloc would no longer be taken advantage of and demanded a fairer relationship in trade.

“Europe needs to be a player, not a playing field,” European Council President Charles Michel told reporters following a video summit with Xi.

“We want more fairness. We want a more balanced relationship that also means reciprocity and a level playing field.”