China agrees to discuss state subsidies to firms to allay EU concerns

FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - China agreed on Tuesday to address EU concerns over state subsidies to industrial firms, European Council President Donald Tusk said after a summit in Brussels with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

“Both sides will intensify the discussions with the aim of strengthening international rules on industrial subsidies,” the two global trading powers said in a joint statement.

Premier Li told reporters that China was ready to foster a better business environment for foreign firms.