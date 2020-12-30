Xi says China, EU investment deal will offer better business environment

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen on a screen during a video conference, in Brussels, Belgium December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday an investment deal with the EU will offer bigger markets and a better business environment for both Chinese and European investments, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The agreement shows China’s determination and confidence in opening up, Xi said, adding that it would stimulate the global economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as promote economic globalisation and free trade.