EU confirms will end trade measures on Chinese solar panels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission confirmed on Friday that trade measures restricting the sale of solar panels from China would end at the start of next week.

Workers inspect solar panels at a photovoltaic power station on a hill in Linyi, Shandong province, China August 11, 2018. Picture taken August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The Commission, which coordinates EU trade policy, said in a statement that the measures would expire at midnight on Monday September 3.

The European Union first imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures for Chinese solar panels, wafers and cells in 2013 and extended them in March 2017 by 18 months, signaling that they should then end.