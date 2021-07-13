Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology News

EU aims to raise chip production to 20% of global supply in next 10yrs

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Commissioner in Charge of Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks on during a news conference on security and cybersecurity strategy at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 23, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - European Union Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said the bloc aims to increase its production of chips to 20% of global supply, from the current 10%, over the next ten years, according to comments released by Italy’s industry minister after a meeting.

In May Breton had said the EU would commit significant funding to expand semiconductor manufacturing.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up