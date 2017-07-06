FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
EU countries lack investment strategy in shift to low-carbon economy: EEA
#Environment
July 6, 2017 / 8:08 AM / in a month

EU countries lack investment strategy in shift to low-carbon economy: EEA

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Most European Union countries lack a clear strategy for redirecting public and private funds towards more sustainable investments as they shift to a low-carbon economy, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said Thursday.

"Only a few European countries have turned their climate and energy objectives into concrete investment needs and plans to date," it said as it released a new study.

It noted that only Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, and to some extent, Germany have a national strategy in place to track spending related to climate mitigation and adaption.

The EU estimates it should have investments of around 177 billion euros ($200 billion) per year from 2021-2030 to meet climate and energy targets, which will require a doubling of current investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

"The study identifies a lack of country-level preparedness and information regarding estimated total investment needs, as well as their current and planned expenditure volumes for climate and energy purposes," the EEA said.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

