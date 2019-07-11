Austria plans to keep Hahn on as its European commissioner

FILE PHOTO: European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn presents the Commission's Enlargement Package for 2019, which sets out the way forward for candidate countries and takes stock of the situation in each candidate country and potential candidate, in Brussels, Belgium May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein plans to nominate the current European commissioner in charge of enlargement, Johannes Hahn, as the country’s member of the new commission that will be headed by Ursula von der Leyen, Bierlein said on Thursday.

Bierlein, who heads a transitional government in place until a new government is formed after a parliamentary election scheduled for Sept. 29, said in a statement she had reached the decision after consulting parties in parliament and pending the approval of the main committee in parliament.