EU Commission to propose upgraded 2030 climate target, bloc's head says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen walks during her first State of the Union address at a plenary session of European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium September 16, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive on Wednesday said the bloc should set a target to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, against 1990 levels.

The EU’s current 2030 emissions target is for a 40% cut. The Commission will propose the upgraded goal in an amendment to the EU climate law, a proposed bill which needs approval by European Parliament and member states.