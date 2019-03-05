World News
March 5, 2019 / 12:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission backs Macron's push for European renewal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission backed on Tuesday a push by French President Emmanuel Macron for a renewal of the European Union through better protection of EU freedoms and democracy, noting many of his ideas were already in place or under way.

“On a European renaissance, France and the Commission are on the same wavelength. We are fighting the same fight,” the spokesman for the European Union’s executive told a regular news briefing.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
