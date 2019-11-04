Romania new PM to name EU commissioner after consulting president

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s new Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will propose an European Commissioner to Brussels only after consultations with President Klaus Iohannis, but this nomination will come “as soon as possible.”

“We will take this decision as soon as possible, after talking with the president. It (the proposal) will be the best one for Romania,” Orban told reporters after winning a vote of confidence in parliament.

Orban would not elaborate on the commissioner’s name.