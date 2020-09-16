EU ready for new agenda with whoever wins U.S. election: EU's von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen walks during her first State of the Union address at a plenary session of European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium September 16, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to build a new transatlantic agenda on issues from trade to tech and taxation with whoever wins the U.S. presidential election in November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“We might not always agree with recent decisions by the White House. But we will always cherish the transatlantic alliance - based on shared values and history, and an unbreakable bond between our people,” von der Leyen told EU lawmakers.

“So whatever may happen later this year, we are ready to build a new transatlantic agenda. To strengthen our bilateral partnership – be it on trade, tech or taxation.