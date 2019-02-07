Germany, France pledge reforms of EU competition law: German newspaper

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier addresses a news conference to present the national industry strategy for 2030 in Berlin, Germany, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The economy ministers of Germany and France have pledged to work on reforming the European Union’s competition law in the coming three months in a joint opinion piece to be published Friday in the German newspaper Tagesspiegel and France’s Le Figaro.

“We have agreed that we, Germany and France, will make proposals before the European Parliament election,” German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, wrote in the article, Tagesspiegel reported.

The decision comes after the European Commission on Wednesday blocked a tie-up of the rail units of France’s Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Germany’s Siemens (SIEGn.DE), a move that both France and Germany had sought to avert.