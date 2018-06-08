FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 8, 2018 / 7:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU competition officials raid companies in styrene monomer purchasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday said it had raided companies in the styrene monomer purchasing sector, suspecting them of having violated the bloc’s cartel rules.

FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts and cleans the logo of the European Commission at the entrance of the Berlaymont building, the EC headquarters, in Brussels September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Styrene monomer is used as a base for chemical products such as plastics, rubbers and latexes.

The Commission, which did not name the companies involved, said it had no deadline to complete the investigation.

The European Commission acts as the competition watchdog in the European Union.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.