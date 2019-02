FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Representatives of European Union governments endorsed on Wednesday a deal reached with the EU Parliament on the overhaul of the bloc’s copyright rules, the Romanian presidency of the EU said in a statement on Twitter.

Under the reform agreed last week, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc will be forced to share revenue with the creative industries and remove copyright-protected content on YouTube or Instagram.