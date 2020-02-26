EU calls for coordinated European response to coronavirus

People wearing protective masks walk past the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - European Union countries should coordinate their responses to the outbreak of the coronavirus to avoid diverging approaches, the EU’s Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told reporters.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Rome with the health minister of Italy, where there has been a sharp increase in the number of infections with the virus causing flu-like symptoms, Kyriakides said countries should not give in to panic and that the EU would issue information for travelers on the virus.

“All member states need to inform us of their preparedness plans,” she said. “Diverging approaches across the EU should be avoided,” she said, adding the EU executive was ready to coordinate responses.