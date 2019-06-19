Adidas says ruling only affects certain uses of 3-stripe trademark

MUNICH (Reuters) - Adidas said on Wednesday it was disappointed with a European Union court ruling declaring its three-stripe trademark invalid but the German sporting goods firm said the decision would only affect a particular use of the famous symbol.

The European Union’s second highest court ruled on Wednesday that Adidas’ three-stripe branding was invalid as a trademark as it lacked a distinctive character.

“This ruling is limited to this particular execution of the 3-stripe mark and does not impact on the broad scope of protection that Adidas has on its well-known 3-stripe mark in various forms in Europe,” Adidas said in a statement.