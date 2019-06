Boxes of Adidas shoes are pictured in the warehouse of local footwear retailer "Pomp It Up" in Bussigny near Lausanne, Switzerland 24 Aprill, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union’s second highest court ruled on Wednesday that Adidas’s trademark consisting of three parallel stripes was invalid.

The General Court of the European Union said it upheld a decision of the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in 2016 to annul a previous decision to accept the mark on the basis that it was devoid of any distinctive character.

Adidas could still bring an appeal to the European Court of Justice.