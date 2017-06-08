Top EU court bars Dextrose tablet maker's glucose health claims

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's top court barred Germany's Dextro Energy on Thursday from making claims about the health benefits of glucose contained in its products, which include Dextrose tablets.

Dextro Energy, which was not immediately available for comment on the ruling, had asked the European Commission in 2011 to approve certain health claims about its glucose products, which the EU executive refused.

These assertions included glucose supporting normal physical activity and muscle function.

The company appealed this decision, but the EU's second highest court agreed with the Commission that the health claims were "ambiguous and misleading" as they only presented the benefits and not the risks of increased sugar intake.

Dextro Energy, in a detailed explanation, says on its website: "Pure glucose simply delivers a faster supply of energy to the brain, for an immediate cognitive boost".

But the European Court of Justice confirmed the lower court's findings on Thursday, saying Dextro Energy's application could not be authorized.

EU rules state that if health claims are authorized, they may be used by any food business operator on labels and advertising for its relevant nutrients or food categories.