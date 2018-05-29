FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 29, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU top court upholds Belgian limits on halal slaughter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s top court on Tuesday said halal slaughter is only allowed in licensed slaughterhouses, ruling that a Belgian ban on the ritualized religious slaughter by Muslims elsewhere did not infringe on freedom of religion.

The case was brought by a group of Muslim organizations against Belgium’s Flanders region after it banned temporary religious slaughter houses - set up during the Islamic Feast of the Sacrifice, or Eid al-Adha, which this year begins on August 21.

The European Court of Justice ruled the regulation on where to allow ritual slaughter aimed “to organize and manage the freedom to carry out slaughter without prior stunning for religious purposes.”

The limits are no different, in principal, to those applying to any slaughter of animals within the European Union, the court said in a statement.

Reporting by Megan Dollar; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.