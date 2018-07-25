FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kit Kat loses bid to protect shape of four-finger bar at ECJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) on Wednesday lost its attempt to protect the shape of its four-finger Kit Kat chocolate bar in European Court of Justice after a tussle of over a decade to establish that it had a distinctive character.

FILE PHOTO: Kit Kat chocolate bars are pictured in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The ECJ dismissed Nestle’s appeal which sought to reverse an earlier court decision that had ruled against the company. Rival Mondelez International (MDLZ.O) had questioned the validity of the EU trademark.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

