EU court rules in favor of initiative fighting trade with illegal settlements

(Reuters) - An EU court rescinded a European Commission decision not to register a citizens’ initiative fighting against the import of goods produced in illegal settlements in occupied territories to the 27-nation bloc.

The Commission had failed to adequately state the reasons for its decision, the Luxembourg-based General Court said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A citizen presenting such a proposed initiative must be given the opportunity to understand the Commission’s reasoning,” it added.