July 12, 2018 / 9:54 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

EU clears public funding for five ferry services in Croatia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Thursday cleared 34 million euros ($39.70 million) of public funding for five ferry connections between islands and the mainland in Croatia, saying the measures were in line with EU state aid rules.

“The public funding will contribute to the connectivity and development of the islands without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market,” the Commission, which acts as the EU competition watchdog, said in a statement.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
