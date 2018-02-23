Experts to discuss possibly regulating crypto-currencies: EU vice president

BERLIN (Reuters) - A group of high-ranking experts will next week discuss the possibility of introducing regulation of crypto-currencies, European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

Speaking during a visit to Berlin, Dombrovskis also said he did not see any threat to Latvia’s creditworthiness in view of a probe into whether its central bank chief accepted a bribe, allegations Ilmars Rimsevics has denied as his lawyers fight for him to keep his job.

“It is more a question of damage to the reputation,” he said, adding that the European Union was looking at the issue.