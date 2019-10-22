EU says swift roll-out of 5G is key; must be grounded in core EU values: draft document

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should become the leading market for deployment of 5G mobile networks and its developments because it is key for enhancing the bloc’s competitiveness, according to draft presidency conclusions seen by Reuters.

The changes that 5G brings to mobile networks, devices and applications, “make it is necessary for the EU and the member states to pay particular attention to ensuring the cybersecurity of these networks and new services,” but “a swift roll-out of 5G networks is key for enhancing the competitiveness of the EU and requires a common approach” in an increasingly connected world.

Without naming Chinese telecoms equipment market leader Huawei Technologies, the draft conclusions recommend to promote European technological sovereignty and put in place “robust” security standards and measures for all relevant manufacturers and service providers, across the entire lifecycle of 5G networks.

Finland, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, aims for the text to be formally adopted at a meeting of EU telecommunications ministers in December.