LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s banking supervisor said on Monday it has begun preliminary inquiries into how Denmark’s financial watchdog supervised Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), which faces a widening probe into suspected money laundering.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

“We are doing preliminary breach of union law inquiries on... the Danske bank case in Denmark,” European Banking Authority Chair Andrea Enria told the European Parliament.