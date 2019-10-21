EU data watchdog raises concerns over Microsoft contracts with EU institutions

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is pictured ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Data Protection Supervisor said on Monday that preliminary results of its investigation into Microsoft (MSFT.O) contracts with EU institutions show serious issues over compliance with data protection rules.

“Though the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary results reveal serious concerns over the compliance of the relevant contractual terms with data protection rules and the role of Microsoft as a processor for EU institutions using its products and services,” the EDPS says in a statement.

The EDPS had launched an investigation on April 2019 into the use of Microsoft products and services by EU institutions.