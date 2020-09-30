Debate over rule of law could slow EU's economic recovery: German envoy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Heated debate over making disbursements from a special EU recovery fund conditional on respect for the rule of law is slowing negotiations and means delays in Europe’s economic rebound are likely, Germany’s ambassador to the bloc said.

“My concern has grown that with the heated debate on the rule of law mechanism within the EU and also in the Council of Member States we are increasingly running into a blockade in the overall budget negotiations,” Michael Clauss said in a statement.

“The timetable is shifting further and further back. Already now, delays with consequences for Europe’s economic recovery will most likely not be avoidable,” said Clauss, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.