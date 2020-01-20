EU industry chief: EU ready to act on digital tax, if OECD fails

FILE PHOTO: European Internal Markets Commissioner-designate Thierry Breton of France speaks during his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - European industrial policy chief Thierry Breton said on Monday that if discussions at the OECD level on taxation for digital companies such as Amazon (AMZN.O) or Google GOO.O do not bear fruit, the European Union will take action.

“I do not know any optional voluntary tax... On the big digital players, this is obviously not an option,” Breton told a news conference. “If it cannot be reached, we would take up the issue at the level of the Commission,” he added.

Breton added that European countries, which had failed to agree on a digital tax earlier, were now on the same line.