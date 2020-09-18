EU countries told to develop best practices toolbox for fast telephony network

FILE PHOTO: An advertising board shows a 5G logo at the International Airport in Zaventem, Belgium May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday urged the 27-country bloc to come up with a best practices toolbox for rolling out fixed and mobile very high-capacity fibre and 5G networks aimed at helping Europe develop technology autonomy and boost economic growth.

The measures should cut the cost and increase the speed of deployment of very high capacity networks, provide timely access to 5G radio spectrum and allow for more cross-border coordination for radio spectrum allocations to support innovative 5G services, the EU executive said.