EU reaches political deal on banking reform, few issues still open: Austrian finmin

FILE PHOTO: Austria's Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger addresses the media before a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers reached a political agreement on Tuesday on a major reform of banking rules that set the level of buffers banks must raise to absorb losses and introduce new capital requirements to strengthen financial stability.

The deal now needs to be finalised in talks later on Tuesday with the European Parliament, Austrian Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger said at the end of a ministerial meeting he chaired in Brussels.

