EU to consider age limits when choosing IMF candidate: Finland finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Finland's Finance Minister Mika Lintila attends Kultaranta Talks at the President's summer Residence Kultaranta in Naantali, Finland, June 17, 2019. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa via Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union states will take into account age limits when they decide on their candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde at the helm of the International Monetary Fund, Finland’s Finance Minister Mika Lintila told a news conference on Tuesday.

The remark appeared to contradict media reports that identified current European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, 71, as a possible candidate. IMF rules require candidates for the post of managing director to be less than 65 years old.