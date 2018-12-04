Business News
December 4, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU adopts action plan on bank money laundering

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU finance ministers on Tuesday adopted a plan to enhance the bloc’s defences against money laundering which includes a series of non-legislative measures to be applied in coming months.

The plan said the EU should work to identify the factors that contributed to money laundering cases at banks in several EU countries. This review would “better inform possible additional actions in the medium and long term”, an EU statement said.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.