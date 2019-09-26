European economy faces growing risks from Brexit, trade tensions: EU's Dombrovskis

FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis holds a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Economic growth in the European Union is slowing down as the bloc faces increasing risks from global trade tensions and the unclear outcome of Brexit, the EU’s top economic commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

“Growth is slowing down and risks are mounting,” Dombrovskis told a conference in Brussels. “Trade and geopolitical tensions translate into elevated and lasting uncertainty and the possibility of a disruptive Brexit remains real,” he added.