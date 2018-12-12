Business News
December 12, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

EU's Moscovici: Not advocating sanctions for Italy or France

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that he was not advocating sanctions for Italy or France, adding that he was looking for solutions for both countries’ budget problems.

The European Commission has rejected Rome’s budget, which predicts the deficit will rise to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2019 from 1.8 percent this year, saying it will not cut Italy’s large public debt as the rules require.

The Commission can be flexible, but always in the frame of rules, Moscovici added.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, Writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.