EU's Moscovici: Not advocating sanctions for Italy or France

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that he was not advocating sanctions for Italy or France, adding that he was looking for solutions for both countries’ budget problems.

The European Commission has rejected Rome’s budget, which predicts the deficit will rise to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2019 from 1.8 percent this year, saying it will not cut Italy’s large public debt as the rules require.

The Commission can be flexible, but always in the frame of rules, Moscovici added.