UK electoral body says reviewing Brexit Party's systems after funding criticism

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Electoral Commission said on Wednesday its representatives had visited Nigel Farage’s The Brexit Party to look at the systems the party has in place after criticism about some of the anti-EU party’s funding.

“Yesterday, Commission representatives attended The Brexit Party to take a closer look at the systems the party has in place to receive funds,” it said in a statement.

“Our review of the systems in operation by The Brexit Party is ongoing. This will inform our regulatory work following the European Parliamentary elections and any recommendations we make to the party,” it said.

Farage has accused the Electoral Commission of “interfering in the electoral process” and of acting “in bad faith”.