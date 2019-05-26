Britain's Corbyn calls for general election or second referendum

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Corbyn, Leader of the Labour Party gives a speech days after he called a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May's government, in Hastings, Britain, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the British public should be asked again to give its verdict on Brexit, either through a general election or a second referendum.

“With the Conservatives disintegrating and unable to govern, and parliament deadlocked, this issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote,” Corbyn said.

“Over the coming days we will have conversations across our party and movement, and reflect on these results on both sides of the Brexit divide.”