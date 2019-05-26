Farage's Brexit Party in the lead in UK's EU election, first partial results showed

FILE PHOTO: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gestures as he leaves a polling station after voting in the European elections, in Biggin Hill, Britain, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party was set to win a European election in the United Kingdom, riding a wave of anger at the failure of Prime Minister Theresa May to implement the decision to split from the European Union, first partial results showed.

The first results, from Leeds, showed the Brexit Party on 29%, Labour on 20%, the Liberal Democrats on 18%, the Greens on 16% and the Conservatives on 7%. Turnout was 34 percent in Leeds.

Labour was down 13 percentage points on 2014, the Conservatives were down 12 points on their 2014 result.