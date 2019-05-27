Factbox: A United Kingdom divided over Brexit - early results of the EU election

LONDON (Reuters) - Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party was set to sweep to victory in the European election, with both Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party losing support across the country, early results showed.
Results from the East Midlands
Party % of votes
Brexit Party 38
Liberal Democrats 17
Labour 14
Conservatives 11
Green 11
Change UK 3
Results from the North West
Party % of votes
Brexit Party 31
Labour 22
Liberal Democrats 17
Green 12
Conservatives 8
Change UK 3
Results from the South East:
Party % of votes
Brexit Party 36
Liberal Democrats 26
Green 14
Conservative 10
Labour 7
Change UK 4
Results from the South West
Party % of votes
Brexit Party 37
Liberal Democrats 23
Green 18
Conservative 9
Labour 7
Change UK 3
Results from Wales:
Party % of votes
Brexit Party 32
Plaid Cymru 20
Labour 15
Liberal Democrats 14
Conservative 7
Green 6
Results from Yorkshire & Humber
Party % of votes
Brexit Party 36
Labour 16
Liberal Democrats 16
Green 13
Conservative 7
Change UK 2
Results from London:
Party % of votes
Liberal Democrats 27
Labour 24
Brexit Party 18
Green 12
Conservative 8
Change UK 5
Results from West Midlands:
Party % of votes
Brexit Party 38
Labour 17
Liberal Democrats 16
Green 11
Conservative 10
Change UK 3
Results from East of England:
Party % of votes
Brexit Party 38
Liberal Democrats 23
Greens 13
Conservative 10
Labour 9
Change UK 4
Results from the North East:
Party % of votes
Brexit Party 39
Labour 19
Liberal Democrats 17
Greens 8
Conservative 7
Change UK 4
The United Kingdom is divided into 12 electoral regions - nine in England, and one each for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. In total it will elect 73 MEPs (Members of the European Parliament).
In Britain, parties submit a list of candidates for each region and voters select a party rather than an individual candidate, unless they are backing an independent.
As the seats are allocated to a party, they in turn allocate them to candidates starting from the top of their list.
In Northern Ireland, as votes are counted the candidate with the least votes in eliminated and their votes redistributed. This is repeated until there are only the required number of candidates left for the number of seats available.
Britain is taking part in the elections because it delayed the date of its exit from the EU, but its MEPs will leave the parliament when Brexit happens.
Turnout: 35.6 percent
MEPs % of
votes
UK Independence Party 24 26.77
Labour 20 24.74
Conservative 19 23.31
Green 3 7.67
Scottish National Party 2 2.4
Liberal Democrat 1 6.69
Sinn Féin 1 0.66
Democratic Unionist Party 1 0.54
Plaid Cymru 1 0.69
Ulster Unionist Party 1 0.35
Sources: UK Electoral Commission, European Parliament, regional election officials
Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton