Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer says Weber should lead EU Commission

Manfred Weber, candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the next European Commission President gives a statement after first poll results of the European Parliament elections in Berlin, Germany, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Manfred Weber should be the next European Commission president if the European People’s Party emerges as the largest group after elections to the European Parliament, German Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

“If, as we expect, the election evening confirms that the EPP is the strongest party family in Europe, then it is also clear that Manfred Weber should take over at the top of the EU Commission,” Kramp-Karrenbauer told CDU supporters after exit polls were announced on Sunday.